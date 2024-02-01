Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.69. 239,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,515,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lemonade

Lemonade Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.