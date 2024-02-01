Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.87. The company had a trading volume of 311,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,657. Linde has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

