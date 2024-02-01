Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Littelfuse stock opened at $241.90 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $191,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

