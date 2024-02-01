LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other LivePerson news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 169,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $607,632.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,955,361 shares in the company, valued at $35,739,745.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in LivePerson by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 62,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.75. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

