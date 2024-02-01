LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 5,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

