Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $55,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.12. 301,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,802. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

