LSI Industries Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSI Industries

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 227,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.