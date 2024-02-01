Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Cut by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.