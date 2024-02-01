LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.97. 206,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,587. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

