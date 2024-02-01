M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 574.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 134.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.57. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

