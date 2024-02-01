MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.91 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,462 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,694. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

