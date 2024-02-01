ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

