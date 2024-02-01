Marco Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,507 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

