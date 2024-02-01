Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

