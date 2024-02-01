Marco Investment Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE V opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $501.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

