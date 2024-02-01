Marco Investment Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $175.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

