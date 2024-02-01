Marco Investment Management LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dover by 193.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

