Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco lifted its holdings in Shell by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

