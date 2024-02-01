Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 88,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

