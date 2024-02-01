Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

