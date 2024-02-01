Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 5,359 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after buying an additional 261,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.