Margaret Letsche Sells 2,567 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %
Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
