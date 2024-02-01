Margaret Letsche Sells 2,567 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

