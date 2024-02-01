Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 725,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
