MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

