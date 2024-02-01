Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 1,037,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950,052. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 241.00% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

