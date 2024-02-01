Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance
Shares of MLP stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 129.01%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Report on Maui Land & Pineapple
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
