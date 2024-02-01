Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of MLP stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 129.01%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 348,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

