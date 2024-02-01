McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.90. The stock had a trading volume of 511,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.