McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

McKesson Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE MCK opened at $499.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $507.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

