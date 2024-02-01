Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 242,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 812,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mega Uranium

About Mega Uranium

In other news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. Also, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

