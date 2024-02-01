Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 242,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 812,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Mega Uranium Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mega Uranium
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
