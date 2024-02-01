MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Raised by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,711.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,622.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,409.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

