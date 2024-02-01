Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,408 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $70.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

