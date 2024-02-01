Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,971 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $164.30 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.61 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

