Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,822,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 21,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

