Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

