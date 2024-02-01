Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 262 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.56.

NYSE BA opened at $211.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

