Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 56,371 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,091.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,371 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.