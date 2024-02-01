Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 12,487 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

