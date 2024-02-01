Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $828,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $221,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 28.2% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,180.00 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,083.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $948.22.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

