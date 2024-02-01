Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $158.93 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $163.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Bank of America lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

