Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.93

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 100328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Merus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Merus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

