Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 939,458 shares of company stock worth $328,784,197. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $397.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,305,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,034,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.51 and its 200 day moving average is $324.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.