Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 4,527 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,261,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,984,000 after acquiring an additional 562,653 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 113,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 526,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

