Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SYY opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $81.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

