Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in American Water Works by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

