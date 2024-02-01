Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.1 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

