MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2,249.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,484 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Invst LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $43.37 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

