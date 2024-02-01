Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.