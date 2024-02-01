Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.69).

The company has a market cap of £114.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

