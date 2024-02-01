Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $78,260,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

