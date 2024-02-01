Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.10 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

HRL opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

